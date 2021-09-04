50 Ethiopian nationals arrested in Dowa

Police in Dowa last night arrested 50 Ethiopian nationals who were travelling in two minibuses after leaving Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha-Dowa Police Public Relations Officer said the Ethiopians were arrested at Ngalazuka Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.

M’bumpha added that the arrest of the Ethiopian Nationals came after police officers from Dowa Police Station who were manning a roadblock at Byanzi between Dowa Turn Off and Dzaleka Refugee Camp received a tip that two minibuses had carried unknown people.

“Following the information, police officers arrested 50 illegal immigrants from Ethiopia who were leaving Dzaleka Refugee Camp to unknown destination. They were on a Caravan minibus registration number KU 8286 and Toyota Hiace minibus registration number LA 3500,” he said.

He went on to say that the drivers of the two minibuses ran away soon after being stopped by the police.

Meanwhile, all the suspects, whose ages range from 9 to 26 years are in custody and are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of illegal entry.