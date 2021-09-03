Six die in Mangochi road accident

Six people have died while others have sustained various degrees of injuries after the motor vehicle they were traveling in overturned on last night at Chowe Hills.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi has identified one of the victims as Lingson Majo, 32, from Kalanje Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi while the names of the five others were yet to be identified.

The tragedy happened during the night of September 2, 2021 at Chowe Hills.

Daudi added that the Toyota Hino lorry registration number NB 9698 was being driven by Patrick, full particulars not advised, from the direction of Katuli heading to Mangochi Boma loaded with bags of maize and 12 passengers on board.

“As the driver was descending Chowe Hills, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding and the vehicle swerved to the offside of the road where it hit an embarkment before overturning,” she said.

Following the impact, Majo and five other passengers sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital.

One passenger sustained head injury while others escaped with minor injuries.

The driver abandoned the motor vehicle and fled the scene to unknown destination.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the driver.

The dead bodies of the unidentified passengers are being kept at Mangochi mortuary waiting to be identified by relatives.

Police have since appealed to people to contact the nearest Police or visit Mangochi District Hospital mortuary through Mangochi Police if they are missing a relative.

The law enforcers are further appealing to drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents.