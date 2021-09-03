Police arrest three ex-convicts, recover stolen items worth K2.5 million

Katuli Police Unit in Mangochi district has arrested three ex-convicts on suspicion that they broke into several houses around Namwera and Katuli.

The police also recovered stolen items worth K2.5 million in the wee hours of September 2, 2021 from the criminals.

According to Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi, for the past few months unknown criminals had been terrorizing and committing serious breakings within Namwera and Katuli areas.

Daudi added that during the period, a number of houses were broken into including a house of Amin Yusuf, 46, well-known businessman at Katuli Trading Centre.

“Katuli Police detectives jointly with mobile border officers, initiated investigations which led to the arrest of the key suspect Daudi Molesi, 23, following a tip from members of the community that he was offering for sale SanLG motorcycle and revealed to have been operating with four others,” he explained.

The same night Police arrested two others, Mussah Folopenzi, 21, and James Amidu, 29 and the remaining ones are on the run.

The officers also managed to recover some of the stolen property the same night at Nsanama in Machinga and are looking to recover some items which were taken to Mozambique.

The items include two motorcycles, two home theaters, laptop, Plasma, amplifier, five speakers, electricity wires and assorted bicycles spares.

The Police also found tools and equipment which are suspected to have been used during the suspects’ operations such as masks, hack-saw, twine belts, srewdrivers, panga knives and metals.

In the meantime, the recovered items are yet to be identified by owners and Police are still hunting for the remaining criminals. The suspects will appear before court soon.

All the suspects come from traditional authority Katuli in Mangochi.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are extending their gratitude to members of communities for their support in the fight against criminal activities.