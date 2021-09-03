ACB suspends contract for  Marka-Bangula railway 

Sep 03, 2021 Top News 0

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has  stopped the Ministry of Transport and Public Works from awarding a contract for the upgrading of Marka-Bangula railway over corruption allegations.

The bureau’s spokesperson Egrita Ndala has confirmed in a statement.  The contract is for the desiging, upgrading and rehabilitation of the railway section between Marka and Bangula.

“Pursuant to its powers under section 23(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, on 3rd  September 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a restriction notice to  Ministry of Transport and Public Works on a contract reference number  MTPW/IPDC/DORS 01/2020-2021.

“This follows a complaint received by the ACB alleging irregularities and suspected  corruption surrounding the procurement process. The ACB has instituted  investigations into the matter,” she said.

She added that following the restriction notice, the Ministry of Transport and Public Works is   therefore restricted from proceeding with award of the contract until the ACB has  concluded the investigation or lifted the restriction notice.

Advertisement

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.