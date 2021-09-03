ACB suspends contract for  Marka-Bangula railway 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stopped the Ministry of Transport and Public Works from awarding a contract for the upgrading of Marka-Bangula railway over corruption allegations.

The bureau’s spokesperson Egrita Ndala has confirmed in a statement. The contract is for the desiging, upgrading and rehabilitation of the railway section between Marka and Bangula.

“Pursuant to its powers under section 23(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, on 3rd September 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a restriction notice to Ministry of Transport and Public Works on a contract reference number MTPW/IPDC/DORS 01/2020-2021.

“This follows a complaint received by the ACB alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the procurement process. The ACB has instituted investigations into the matter,” she said.

She added that following the restriction notice, the Ministry of Transport and Public Works is therefore restricted from proceeding with award of the contract until the ACB has concluded the investigation or lifted the restriction notice.