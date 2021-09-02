Charisma, Gemini Major and Toast drop new summer jam song “Mandede”

Charisma has roped in Malawian-South African based producer/artist Gemini Major and Trap artist Toast on new single “Mandede”.

The song, which came out later on Tuesday after getting an official premiere on Radio 2 FM’s program #MadeOnMonday with DJ Joy Nathu has since been well enjoyed and received a massive positive response from fans and public alike.

The new summer jam single has some of the industry’s finest, Malawian-South African super producer/artist Gemini Major, one whose music career is undeniably carrying the Malawian flag high on international levels and Malawi’s trend setters Charisma and Trap artist Toast.

The new joint collaboration brings forth the sounds of Dancehall and Hip-Hop creating a natural urban vibe from each of the artists and a party jam one can easily vibe to.

Gemini Major, an artist that’s already “hip and happening” brings forth his natural flare with a fusion of Afro/Urban vibes…Charisma switches it up with some charismatic vibes dropping English and vernacular raps, while Toast sticks it to his original Trap, styling with a bit of Dancehall chime.