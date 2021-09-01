Kasunda appointed Chakwera’s acting press secretary

Kasunda

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Blantyre City Council spokesperson Anthony Kasunda as acting Presidential Press Secretary.

State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni has confirmed Kasunda’s appointment in a statement today.

According to Kampondeni, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Before joining the Blantyre City Council, Kasunda worked as a Journalist at the Nation Publications Limited.

Kasunda replaces Brian Banda who was removed from the role in July. State House said Banda was going to China for a four-month course and in his place, the president would appoint an acting press secretary.

However, there have been claims on social media that Banda will not return to State House as he has been given a new role at one of the Embassies.