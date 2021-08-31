Nine fined for contravening Covid-19 regulations in Dowa.

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Monday sentenced nine people to pay fines ranging from K20,000 to K60,000 for contravening Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The court through state prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda heard that the convicts, whose ages ranges from 20 to 44, were arrested on the night of August 28, 2021 at Chezi Trading Centre in Dowa for gathering at a public place outside permitted hours and operating business outside permitted hours contravening Covid-19 rules and regulations.

Appearing before court, the convicts pleaded guilty to charges of gathering at a public place outside permitted hours and operating business outside permitted hours contravening Covid-19 rules and regulations.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri concurred with the state’s submission for a stiff punishment hence sentenced eight of them to pay a fine of K20 000 each or in default serve 2 months imprisonment with hard labour for gathering at a public place outside permitted hours whilst one has been ordered to pay a fine of K60000 or in default serve 2 months imprisonment with hard labour for operating a business outside permitted hours contravening Covid-19 rules and regulations.