Malawi’s Ngwenya ruled out of WC qualifiers due to UK’s Covid-19 restrictions

Scotland based defender Kieran Ngwenya has been ruled of the Flames two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Cameroon and Mozambique due to United Kingdom’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ngwenya will not travel to avoid a mandatory 10- day quarantine on his return from South Africa, which is on UK’s red list.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka confirmed the development saying Flames coach Meck Mwase has decided to excuse the defender for the two matches.

“We understand his situation on the COVID-19 risks. Last time he came for his debut in Tanzania he had to endure a 14- day isolation and we thought he should not go through the same again.

“He had a grand debut game against Tanzanian and we had hopes he will play a big role in these matches.

“We hope travel condition in the UK will be eased soon so that he should be available for the next matches against Ivory Coast in October,” said Zakazaka.

Meanwhile, Mwase has recalled Nyasa Big Bullets defender Nixon Nyasulu to replace Silver Strikers defender Nixon Mwase who tested positive to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Blue Eagles Winger Micium Mhone has also been ruled due to an injury he picked on club duty.

The local players and technical team have this morning left Lilongwe for Cameroon via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

All other foreign based players will also leave their respective bases on Monday and will join the local players in Ethiopia en-route to Yaoundé.

The Flames will face Cameroun on Friday in Yaoundé before hosting Mozambique at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on September 7.

Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Midfielders: Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Peter Banda (Simba SC), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), John Banda (UD Songo) Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers), Gerald Phiri Jnr (Baroka FC), Tawonga Chimodzi (Omon Aradippou), Mike Mkwate (Polokwane FC), Francisco Madinga (FC Dila Gori).

Strikers: Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers) Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane FC).

Source: FAM