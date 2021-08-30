Health minister given 7 days to explain ‘no vaccine, no work policy’

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has demanded Malawi’s minister of health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda to explain the mandatory covid-19 testing and vaccination policy by various companies in the country.

This is according to a press statement seen by this publication which has been signed by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa who said it is worrisome that most public and private companies are ordering mandatory covid-19 testing and vaccination.

Namiwa in the statement said the current situation on the matter could best be described as a silent government policy of ‘no vaccine no work policy’ in the country, a thing he said is a violation of human rights.

He further said what is more disturbing is the minister’s silence on these developments, despite being reported in the media, and more so, being contrary to the Malawi government policy.

According to Namiwa, Malawians would like to know as to where these institutions are getting the mandate to impose the Covid-19 mandatory testing and vaccination from, and why the Ministry has chosen to keep quite on the same.

“Both the public and private institutions are currently outclassing each other, by imposing mandatory Covid-19 testing and vaccination, contrary to what you, Hon. Minister told the nation, when announcing plans to roll out the vaccination campaign, that the exercise was voluntary.

“It is against this background that CDEDI is challenging you to come out very clearly, on whether or not the Tonse Alliance government has changed tune as usual, on its earlier position on voluntary testing and vaccination,” reads part of CDEDI statement.

The rights group concluded by saying that it is prudent that the Ministry of health should be very open, clear and consistent on any policy changes, as long as it is done in good faith and in the best interest of the people of Malawi.

Meanwhile, the group has given Kandodo Chiponda seven (7) days to explain to Malawians the status in policy direction on Covid-19 testing and vaccination.