Chakwera to launch upgrading works for Kenyatta Drive

President Lazarus Chakwera will tomorrow preside over the ground breaking ceremony for the upgrading works on Kenyatta Drive and Mzimba Street in Lilongwe.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi has announced this in a statement today, saying the event will start at 10AM and Covid-19 regulations will be followed.

The Mzimba Street and Kenyatta Drive, which connect Lilongwe Old Town and City Centre, will be upgraded to six lanes.

Kenyatta Road starts from Parliament Roundabout through Bisnowaty past Tsoka Market near Constantini to Shoprite.

The Construction works will include construction of an additional bridge along Lingadzi River and a partial Cloverleaf Interchange to replace the roundabout at Kamuzu International Airport/ Petroda Filling Station.

Mzimba Street will be upgraded from Crossroads Roundabout to Central Medical Stores in Lilongwe

Other road construction works which were in the 2021/22 budget include expansion to dual carriageway of the M1 road from Mchinji road Roundabout to Kanengo and works on M1 Road from Kamuzu International Airport junction to Mzimba Turn-off and from Kacheche to Chiweta.