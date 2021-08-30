3,327 students selected to public universities: Maranatha sends 172

Maranatha Academy has sent 172 students into various public universities, with 80 female students among those selected from the school.

This follows the release of the selection lists for the country’s public universities where out of 24,745 candidates who applied, 3327 candidates have been selected to pursue various academic programmes in the University of Malawi.

Of the population, Maranatha Academy has since seen 172 students on the university selection list with 92 boys and 80 girls a development which the Managing Director Ernest Kaonga has described as exciting.

Kaonga said this only tells that his institution has what it takes for quality education hence the good news.

He further said this will help to further build the reputation of the academy which saw a backlash following the closing of Matindi campus by sheriffs over rental disagreement with landlord Elvis Nserebo.

“This is really good news to us at Maranatha Academy and it’s actually a double cerebration since I have just been awarded a doctorate degree in education. This should tell something to the public out there, we are not sleeping in as far producing quality results is concerned.

“I always say Maranatha will remain Maranatha no matter what. You know we have not been spared from the covid-19 pandemic, so having 172 students selected into various public universities is not a joke, glory to God,” said Kaonga.

The Academy has sent 31 students to Mzuzu University, 16 to Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), 24 to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

Furthermore, 51 students have been selected to Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), 37 to University of Malawi (UNIMA) whereas 13 students have been selected to Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES).

Meanwhile, Cypress International Centre for Academic Research has awarded Kaonga with an Academic and Honorary Doctoral Degree in Education for his role in uplifting education in Malawi.

At a graduation ceremony which was held on Saturday in Lilongwe, officials from Cypress International Centre for Academic Research said Kaonga through Maranatha Academy has transformed more students who were performing below average in other previous schools.

The ceremony saw other graduates from other countries like Ivory Coast, Sudan, Burkina Faso. However, in Malawi it is Kaonga and Dowell Chilamambeyu Nyondo from Kamuzu Academy who has been awarded by the institution.