Drunk driver kills teenager

A 49-year-old driver, who police says was driving under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested for causing the death of an 18-year-old boy.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has identified the driver as Given Phiri.

Manda said Phiri on Thursday, August 26, 2021, tested positive for driving under the influence of alcohol (0.89mg/l).

Phiri of Chamamatira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu District, was driving from Dedza direction heading to Lilongwe, along Dedza-Lilongwe M1 road.

On arrival at Mtendere campus, Phiri under the influence of alcohol, started overtaking 5 vehicles and in the process of returning to the left lane, he hit a rider who was heading the same direction.

Following the impact, the pillion passenger, Wyson Mwale, 18, sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dedza District Hospital, while the rider, Peter Kanamu, sustained a cut on the head and is in critical condition at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Currently, Phiri has been charged with causing death by reckless driving and has since been remanded at Dedza prison.

Driving while drunk remains one of the biggest contributors to Dedza road trauma, according to police in Dedza.

The police have since advised the public not to drive when they are drunk as alcohol affects the ability to make safe decisions and judgements on the road.