Two die in Ntcheu accident

Two people have died this morning while several other people have sustained injuries following a two-vehicle collision at Ngalande Trading Centre in Ntcheu.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the accident involved a Speed Courier van coming from the direction of Dedza and a passenger vehicle with five passengers on board coming from the opposite direction.

Chigalu said the Van belonging to Speed Courier with a passenger on board failed to negotiate a corner.

Two people who were in the passenger vehicle are died following the crash. The two were yet to be identified by police.

Several other sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident and were taken to Ntcheu District Hospital.

Police say 24 people have died in accidents in Ntcheu this month alone.