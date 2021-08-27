Ronaldo returns to Manchester United United

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has returned to Manchester United where he scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell.

Manchester United have confirmed that the club legend is back at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” reads a club statement.

Ronaldo was expected to join United rivals Manchester City from Juventus but a deal was not reached, paving the way for United.

Cristiano has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

He is considered by a section of football fans as the greatest player to have played the game.