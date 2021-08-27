Devotion: Refuse profane and old wives’ fables

1 Timothy 4:7-8. “But refuse profane and old wives’ fables, and exercise thyself rather unto godliness. For bodily exercise profited little: but godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is, and of that which is to come.”

To exercise in godliness, you need to refuse profane and old wives’ fables. Profane people are carnal people like Esau who mind physical things and disregard spiritual things. These are people that can sell their Christianity for money. These are people that can abandon their prayer life in pursuant of jobs. So such people should never be your advisors in your Christian walk. They will hinder you as you build on your faith and godliness.

Hebrew 12:16 “that there be no sexually immoral or PROFANE PERSON like Esau, who sold his own birthright for one meal.”

Old wives fables are like those given by old wife Naomi to Ruth on how to start a family with Boaz. It was a wrong advice and didn’t work.

Ruth 3:4 “It shall be, when he lies down, that you shall notice the place where he lies, and you shall go in, and uncover his feet, and lie down; then he will tell you what you shall do.”

Boaz realized that they couldn’t start a family with Ruth in such a manner so he gave a proper advice on How to do it.

Ruth 3:13 (BBE ) ” Take your rest here tonight; and in the morning, if he will do for you what it is right for a relation to do, very well, let him do so: but if he will not, then by the living Lord I myself will do so.”

Old wives fables are short cuts to get things. Naomi advised Ruth to simply enter Boaz blanket and start a family. However Boaz chose to follow proper way and not short cuts.

Avoid those that give you advise that aren’t consistent with the BIBLE WAY. Those are old wives fables and they weaken your faith and godliness. Instead do it the Bible way regardless of whether it is convenient or not.

Every athlete or body builder understands that it is never done within a day. They exercise and train continuously and are disciple to win.

You build spiritual muscles by doing spiritual exercise. Therefore you have to do enough spiritual exercises in prayer and the Word. Exercise to do the Word. Continue Exercises and win.

Confession

I exercise my faith in everything I do. I live by faith and therefore everything I do, I do it by faith. I move from glory to glory as I exercise in Faith. In Jesus Name.