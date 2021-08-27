Chakwera appoints new Attorney General

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda as the new Attorney General.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi has announced the appointment, saying it is with effect today August 27.

Nyirenda worked as the legal counsel for Reserve Bank of Malawi and he also previously worked at the legal aid bureau.

The appointment comes over a month after Chakwera’s first AG Chikosa Silungwe was fired.

Chakwera has never provided any reasons for the firing but it is understood that it was because Silungwe advised the President against his wish to fire two Malawi Electoral Commissioners, Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje. In his legal advice, the AG advised government to offer letters of appointment to Mathanga and Kunje who had been working without salaries.

The two commissioners were later removed by the court which found that they were illegally appointed.