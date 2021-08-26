Gemini Major drops new surprising single “Assalamu Alakaium”

Fresh off from his collaboration with South African music artiste Manu Worldstar on “Short Story”, Multi-Platinum hit producer/artist Gemini Major releases his surprising new single titled, “Assalamu Alakaium”.

Coming through as a build up to his new anticipated 7-track project #IslandWater that’s soon to drop, Gemini offers us something different on his new single. Moving away from his original Hip-Hop style, he combines Afrobeat and Soul sounds to create what some may call AfroSoul.

Serving as a gift to his followers for always supporting, “Assalamu Alakaium” is a type of upbeat-soulful dance track that will definitely get your body moving, and from which offers a tease and taste on what’s to come from the new sounds of #IslandWater EP. “This project is the beginning of a new sound, nothing but vibes to move your body and soul” – Gemini in an interview commenting about the new said project.

His last project includes the “Slum Kid” EP, which came out last year in November and featured artists such as; K.O, AKA. Nasty C, Tellaman, Emtee, The Big Hash and Riky Rick.

Now out, check out “Assalamu Alakaium”

https://audiomack.com/ziikimedia/song/assalamu-alakaium