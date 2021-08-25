Upgrading works on Kenyatta Road to start soon – RA

The Roads Authority (RA) says it will soon start works to upgrade Kenyatta Road and Sharrar street in Lilongwe from two lanes to six lanes.

Kenyatta Roads starts from Parliament Roundabout through Bisnowaty past Tsoka Market near Constantini while Sharrar street begins from Four Ways near Constantini up to the junction with M1 which is opposite National Bank of Malawi.

RA chief executive officer has said in a statement today that the construction works will include construction of an additional bridge along Lingadzi River and a partial Cloverleaf Interchange to replace the roundabout at Kamuzu International Airport/ Petroda Filling Station.

The Authority and the Lilongwe City Council have since called on companies and individuals with services, billboards and signposts or any other objects erected along the roads to relocate with immediate effect in order to pave way for the construction.

Road users have also been urged to look out for traffic control warning signs which will be placed in strategic places during the construction period.

During the current financial year, Government is also expected to upgrade Mzimba Street, from Cross Roads Roundabout to Central Medical Stores in Lilongwe