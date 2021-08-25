Mpinganjira urges Blantyre Synod to desist from worldly influences

Business mogul Thom Mpinganjira has called on Blantyre Synod of the CCAP to go back to its mission of saving souls for Christ and desist from worldly influences which he says have engulfed it.

The statement comes hot amid concerns that the synod is practising partisan politics instead of preaching word of God.

Speaking at the Synod’s Biennial Conference at HHI in Blantyre, Mpinganjira who was guest of honour asked the Synod to work on “rebuilding the church back to its original mission and not involve itself in party politics and other irrelevant influences.”

He noted that the Church, like all other Churches in Malawi and on earth, has been rocked and ravaged by politics, racism, tribalism and all other “ism’s” that one can think of.

“It has therefore suffered from what I call “Mission drift” meaning it has drifted away from its mission focusing on the ism’s and internal fighting.

“This, by the way is exactly the case with my Seventh day Adventist Church.

“This year’s theme is therefore perfect. Rebuild the CCAP, take it back to the Great Commission as given by the Master in Matthew 28:16-20,” he explained.

He went on to say that the rebuilding should start now in the Assembly and the men and women of God must leave the place fired up by the help of God and by His Grace.

During the event, Mpinganjira made available K5 million to Blantyre Synod to assist in the operations of the church.

The meeting is being held under the theme “Rebuilding the CCAP Blantyre Synod together with the help of God”.

During the campaign period ahead of the assembly, Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) suspended four clerics who represented concerned church ministers for holding a press briefing without the synod leadership’s consent.

The four are Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP who is also coordinator of the group, Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale CCAP in Ntcheu, Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery.