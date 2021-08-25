Moyale, Hammers share points

Ekwendeni Hammers and Moyale Barracks played to a one-all draw in the TNM Super League at Mzuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

The two teams missed clear cut chances in the first half with Ekwendeni Hammers missing the majority through striker Michael Tetteh.

In the 55th minute, Moyale Barracks took the lead through Raphael Phiri, finishing a rebound from close range after Hammers keeper Chancy Mtete saved a shot from Chrispine Fukizi.

Five minutes later, it was the turn of Hammers new striker Michael Tetteh who headed home a Brian Phiri corner to make it 1-1 after 60 minutes. The two teams failed to find a winner for the remainder of the match, 1-1 it ended after 90 minutes.

Speaking after the game, coach Prichard Mwansa was seemingly not happy with the physical game his charges were subjected to during the match.

“We did not play our usual game because our opponents didn’t come to play good football but came with a physical game, this is not how to play football,” said Mwansa.

His counterpart Hammers Coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said his team is currently continuing to enjoy its first season in the top flight league and wants to cement a top eight position.

“As I have already said before, our team is enjoying the stay in super league and what we want now is to at least finish in the top 8 at the end of the season,” said Kadenge.

The result means Moyale Barracks remain on position 5 with 41 games from 26 games while Ekwendeni Hammers are on position 8 with 36 points from 25 games.