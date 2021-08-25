Jooma’s election win in Mangochi Monkey-Bay upheld

A court in Blantyre has upheld results of 2019 parliamentary election in Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency where Ralph Jooma was declared as the winner.

High Court Judge Jack N’riva has delivered the ruling today.

Jooma (pictured) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was declared winner in 2019 but Gerald Kazembe of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) challenged the results in court claiming that irregularities affected the result of the polls.

N’riva today has upheld the decision by the Malawi Electoral Commission to declare Jooma as the winner.

According to N’riva, evidence by all witnesses failed to prove Kazembe’s claims.

Results presented by Malawi Electoral Commission showed that Jooma won the elections with 9,341 votes against Kazembe’s 9,052.