Illovo Sugar launches ‘Tseketseke moments promotion

Sugar manufacturer, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc has launched an eight-week promotion dubbed Tseketseke moments in which it seeks to reward some of its customers for their unwavering loyalty.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion on Tuesday at Illovo’s Limbe head office in Blantyre, Managing Director for the company Lekani Katandula said the company decided to organise the competition as way of showing commitment to its consumers.

Katandula said the promotion which seeks to compel consumers to share recipes and tips on how they use sugar in cooking and baking in their homes is also meant for the company to get feedback from its consumers in order for it to improve on its products.

“Today we are happy to launch the Tseketseke moments promotion which is effectively a way of asking our consumers to share their best recipes on how they use sugar in their different ways of cooking or baking.

“The promotion will primarily be conducted online particularly through Illovo’s official Facebook page. The most eight liked recipes will enter into the final cook off competition that we will host on and around 31st of October at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

“A total of K8 million will be won which includes K5 million first prize, K2 million second prize as well as K1 million third prize respectively”, said Katandula.

Apart from being run online, the Tseketseke moments which will run from 24th August to 31 November 2021 will also see the company conducting shopping mall promotions during the weekends where a chef or baker will be demonstrating the use of Illovo sugar in cooking and baking activities.

During the competition, the company will also run sales promotion where customers who will buy 3 or more kilograms of Illovo sugar will win prizes such as t-shirts, aprons, cooking utensils and many more.

Last year, Illovo also run the ‘Iponyereni kwakuya’ promotion targeting traders in the country in which a total of 100 Million kwacha was given out as cash prizes.

Illovo Sugar is a Malawian grown company with 14 percent share capital being held by the public and 60 percent of its sugar is sold on the domestic market.