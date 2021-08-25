Africa is not a charity case – Chakwera  

President Lazarus Chakwera says the positive story of the Zambian polls has demonstrated that Africa is not a charity case to be pitied and is not an infant to be babysat.

The Malawi leader was speaking yesterday at the inauguration ceremony of Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s new president. Former President Edgar Lungu who lost the August 12 elections was present at the ceremony to hand over power to Hichilema

Chakwera, who is also chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) claimed that the world misrepresents Africa by majoring on minors and amplifying negatives read out of context.

According to Chakwera, the Zambian story is proof that Africa is not a baby to be babysat and is not a charity case to be pitied.

“This Zambian story is proof positive that African is not a free for all to be scrambled for, hoodwinked and robbed by the mercenaries of Eastern and Western greed,” said Chakwera.

He added that the Zambian story has put the truest answer to those wondering what Africa is. Chakwera said Africa is the spirit of unity as demonstrated by the will of the Zambian electorate.

“Africa is the spirit of maturity finding expression here in the magnanimity of our brother Edgar Lungu. Africa is the spirit of integrity finding expression here in the credibility of Zambia’s electoral officials. Africa is the spirit of tenacity finding expression here in the fortitude of President Hakainde Hichilema.

“Africa is the spirit of civility and generosity finding expression in this remarkable peaceful transfer of power from one president to another and from one party to another,” said Chakwera.

In his speech at the inauguration, Hichilema said Zambians must put aside their election related and other differences and pull in one direction as a country.

He promised that his government will restore macro-economic stability and promote growth of the economy.

“We will pay special attention to lowering the fiscal deficit, reducing public debt and restoring social and market confidence.

“We will also promote national unity and good governance by strict adherence to the rule of law. We will focus on inclusion and not exclusion,” he said.

Presidents Hage Geingob (Namibia), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique) and Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe) also attended the ceremony.

Others include South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, .