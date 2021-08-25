ACB arrests four in Liwonde for stealing K120,000 from AIP beneficiaries

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four people for stealing MK120,000 from Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) beneficiaries.

The suspects have been identified as Enifa Stefano Phiri, Titani Kamtondo, Charles Sembereka and Chasi Muloza.

Principal Public Relations at ACB said the bureau received a complaint on 21st January, 2021 that Stefano Phiri of Chikuwita village in Machinga connived with sales staff from Ntaja ETG shop to collect K15,000 in advance from 50 beneficiaries of Affordable Farm Inputs Programme (AIP) from Chikuwita and Piyasani villages to facilitate quick buying of the inputs by the beneficiaries.

ACB investigation established that Mr. Titani Kamtondo, Agricultural Extension Officer at Machinga ADD and Ms. Enifa Phiri, Member of the Village Development Committee respectively, obtained MK72,500 as extra money from AIP beneficiaries.

The investigation also established that Mr. Charles Sembereka and Mr. Chasi Muloza, who were acting as middlemen, received K48,000 from beneficiaries.

On 17th August this year, the ACB arrested Enifa Stefano Phiri, Titani Kamtondo, Charles Sembereka and Chasi Muloza.

They were taken to Machinga Magistrates court on 19th August where they were charged with corrupt practices by public officers and corrupt practices by private bodies contrary to Section 24(1) and 26(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act respectively.

On 23rd August, they were taken to Machinga Magistrate’s Court where they were granted bail.

They were told to produce to the Court K30,000 cash each as bail bond, ordered to report at the nearest Police Unit twice every week on Mondays and Fridays (Ntaja) and to one surety each bonded at K200,000 cash.

The suspects will appear in on 16th and 17th September 2021 for commencement of trial.