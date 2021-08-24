DPP’s Jeffrey begs for forgiveness from Msungama

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey begged for forgiveness from Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama in court today, four years after Jeffrey insulted Msungama from a political podium.

A clip from 2017 was played at the High court in Lilongwe today. In the clip, Jeffrey told people that Msungama “raped his own cousin” and should not be voted as Member of Parliament.

Jeffrey, after the video was played in court, apologized to broke into tears and apologized to Msungama over the defamatory remarks.

Msungama told the local media that he was happy with Jeffrey’s apology. He also expressed hope that the apology was sincere.

“The kneeling, weeping and leg holding in court this morning, while being quite dramatic, was in sync with the way we Malawians show remorse when we are sincerely apologetic. As someone who myself was shown mercy by Christ to the extent of being born again, I am a product of forgiveness, and I value mercy so much hence her apology today struck a chord within me,” said Msungama.

He added that he filed a case of defamation to teach politicians that crookedness, defamation, lies, bigotry and manipulation should not have a place in politics.

“Mother Malawi needs move on from archaic politics and move towards development and progressive thinking as often emphasized and highlighted by His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera when he preaches about ‘the rule of law, ” said Msungama.

Meanwhile, the defamation case is expected to be settled out of court and lawyers from the two parties will report back to Justice William Msiska when a deal is reached.

Msungama is a members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which was in opposition in 2017. Jeffrey’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was in power when the defamatory remarks were uttered.