Boy commits suicide after being accused of impregnating girl

A boy aged 15 has hanged himself n in Mangochi after a teenage girl told him that she is pregnant with his child.

The boy has been identified as lbrahim Mateyu who was a primary school pupil.

Mangochi Police publicist, Amina Daudi, said the boy was accused of impregnating a teenage girl but he denied responsibility.

However, the girl insisted that Ibrahim was the person that impregnated her.

Today, the boy’s father was surprised to find his son hanging lifeless in his house.

The matter was reported at Mangochi Police who rushed to the scene and took the dead body to Mangochi District Hospital where suffocation was established as the cause of death.

Ibrahim hailed from Chipalamawamba Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.