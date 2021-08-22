Govt urged to address mob justice after mob torches man in Karonga

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) board member Undule Mwakasungula says the Lazarus Chakwera administration should address mob justice, including killings of people over witchcraft accusations.

This was said on Friday during a press briefing held in Karonga following a mob justice case that happened last week where a 49-year-old man was set on fire in the district.

According to Mwakasungula, the president and political leaders should remind people that the country is governed by laws hence they should stop taking laws into their hands.

“The laws are supposed to govern everyone in the country, and all lives should be saved no matter what the case,” said Mwakasungula.

He further added that the people who are suspected to have gone against the law have the right to face trial not being killed though mob justice.

Karonga District Peace Committee chairperson Patricia Mzumara also expressed concern over continued mob justice cases over witchcraft accusations.

Mzumara noted that community sensitization campaigns have been conducted in the district but mob justice is still on the rise.

Karonga Police Station Publicist Enoch Livasoni said the police were investigating the recent case of mob justice in the district and were expecting to make arrest.