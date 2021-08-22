Former Deputy IG donates oxygen cylinders, wheelchairs to Chikwawa hospital

Former Deputy Inspector General of Malawi Police Service, Mary Manyusa on Thursday donated various items including two oxygen cylinders and two wheelchairs.

The items also included gloves, face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth over eight hundred thousand Malawi kwacha.

Speaking after handing over the items, the former deputy IG said the donation was part of her family’s contribution towards the fight against Covid -19 pandemic in the district.

Manyusa said Covid -19 pandemic has affected almost everyone in the country hence it is important for every person to contribute in the fight.

“As a family we felt concerned with the outbreak. Our friends and relatives are suffering. We have even lost some of our relatives due to the pandemic.

“We therefore thought we could not just fold our hands and watch. We thought there was something we could do hence the donation”, said Manyusa adding that Chikwawa District hospital was chosen as she also hails from the area.

Senior Medical Officer at Chikwawa district hospital, Dr Mariam Mponda, described the donation as timely saying the hospital is always in need of oxygen cylinders as well as other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Chikwawa district as of Thursday, 19th August had registered 681 cumulative Covid-19 cases with 253 of them still being active and the district has also registered 23 deaths.