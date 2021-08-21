Two arrested for killing trespasser in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested Ndalama Charles, 31, and Daniel Mulangeni, 26, for murder after a trespasser, whom they had severely assaulted, succumbed to injuries at Dedza District Hospital last Tuesday.

Dedza police deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has identified the victim as Emanuel Huwa, in his 40s, of Kumtelera Village, T/A Kaphuka in Dedza, was believed to be drunk and was loitering near the premises of the two suspects.

Suspecting him to be a thief, the duo pinned him down and started assaulting him with heavy blows and sticks, leading to serious injuries.

Concerned with the way he was being beaten up, well-wishers tipped Dedza Police who found the victim lying unconsciously with injury marks on his body.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted until his death on Tuesday.

Dedza Police later registered a case of murder and arrested Charles and Mulangeni in connection to the death.

Meanwhile, Dedza Police has condemned the acts perpetrated by the two that has led to the death of an innocent person.

Police are therefore asking the public to hand suspects over to law enforcers as per prescription of section 34 of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code.

Both suspects hail from Kapalamula Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.