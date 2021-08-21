Moyale stun Bullets

Moyale Barracks beat Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 at Mzuzu Stadium to throw the league title race wide open.

Captain Lloyd Njaliwa scored the solitary goal after 28 minutes into the first half, heading past helpless Richard Chimbamba in goal.

Moyale Barracks then shut up shop at the back with Bullets failing to find clear cut chances throughout the remainder of the match.

Bullets made several changes to its team and gave a domestic debut to former Karonga United forward Anthony Mfune but the league leaders were not able to help the team past a resolute Moyale defence.

Speaking after the game, Moyale Coach Pritchard Mwansa said his charges controlled the game as the players played to his instructions.

“You know TNM Super League is tough, winning a game like this is very important and we are happy with the result.

“The boys played to instructions and we managed to win the match,” said Mwansa.

Bullets coach Calisto Pasuwa blamed the loss on the many changes he made to the starting eleven due to fatigue after the Cecafa Kagame Cup participation.

“We wanted to win, we refreshed the team with some players having played many games since the Cecafa tournament, but the players who came in failed to produce the result,” said Pasuwa.

Lloyd Njaliwa was voted man of the match.

The result means Bullets, with 48 points from 23 games, remain two points ahead of Silver Strikers having played a game less. Moyale Barracks cemented their position five with 40 points from 24 games.