Moyale ready to inflict more misery on Bullets

Moyale Barracks are looking to inflict more misery on Nyasa Big Bullets as the two teams square off in TNM Super League this afternoon.

League leaders Bullets are coming from a midweek defeat as they were eliminated in the FDH Cup by Silver Strikers on penalties.

The team is also still reeling from its 1-0 defeat to Express Ugunda in the Cecafa Kagame Cup last weekend.

Speaking before the game, Coach for Moyale Barracks Pritchard Mwansa said his side will be looking to bag maximum points.

“As Moyale we need to win to push up the league table, it’s not going to be easy but we will work hard during the game in order to win,” said Mwansa.

He also said that the team is in clean bill of health at the moment with only Gastin Simkonda missing with a long term injury.

Moyale Barracks fondly called the Lions of Kaning’ina Forest are currently on position 5 with 37 points having played 23 games while Nyasa Big Bullets lead the league with 48 points from 22 games.

In other weekend fixtures, Karonga United host Kamuzu Barracks at Karonga stadium, Civil Sporting Club date Mafco at Civo stadium, TN Stars host Mighty Tigers at Kasungu stadium while Ntopwa will be up against Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium.

On Sunday, Nyasa Big Bullets face Mzuzu Warriors at Mzuzu Stadium, Chitipa United host Kamuzu Barracks at Karonga stadium, Silver Strikers will line up against Blue Eagles at Silver Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ekwendeni Hammers play Moyale Barracks on Wednesday 25 August 2021, while Red Lions await Nyasa Big Bullets at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Thursday, 26 August, 2021.