Suffix releases track list for ‘To Whom It May Concern’, talks wrestling with God

Hip Hop artist Suffix has released the track list for his upcoming second album ‘To Whom It May Concern’.

The album which comes out on August 27, boasts 15 tracks and numerous features from award winning artists both from Malawi and the African continent.

Renowned artists to have made the guest appearance in the album include; Onesimus, Classick, Mag44, Macky 2, singers Praise Umali and Kelvin Sings.

Legendary artist Billy Kaunda and budding Dancehall artist Eli Njuchi have also made the cut.

Suffix and Blage are credited as Executive Producers with production credits for the album going to DJ Sley, Praise Umali, Priznet, Keim, Paul Kachala and Blage as well.

Credit also goes to Simon Banda who was behind the album art, and Benjie who colour graded the album photo that was shot by Kelvin Chimtengo.

Suffix, in an interview explained the album is about him wrestling with God like the biblical Jacob did.

“On the upcoming album, it’s me wrestling with God as an artist, as a brother, as a boyfriend, as a Christian, as a human being.

“It’s those things that never mattered when we were young; like when I was young, I did not care about where my dad was getting his money for the bills; to pay for my schools fees. Now that I’m grown and older some of the perspective when it comes to life are changing, some of the things I used to believe when I was young there are no longer the same.

“When I was just starting Gospel, I used to think doing Gospel Hip Hop meant throwing jabs at secular artists but that’s no longer the thing; I have grown, I have learnt and those are the things that I’m wrestling with on the album,” he narrated.

Suffix said there will be no album launch this time due to COVID-19 pandemic which has forced Malawi government to put restrictions on large numbers of people.

His debut album ‘Before I Sleep’ saw Lilongwe converge at Mbowe where he a gave a scintillating and memorable performance to save souls.

“I’m not going to be able to hold a launch but we might have a show in the next month or two once the numbers have dropped.”

‘To Whom It Concerns’ comes out on a day that also happens to be his birthday.

Suffix has two other projects to his credit; ‘Death of Circular’ (D.O.C.) and ‘Dethrone’ Extended Programme (EP).