Kendrick Lamar pens TDE

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced his departure from Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) after over a decade of a working relationship.

Lamar made the announcement a few hours ago through his social media platforms. He also revealed that he will not leave the record label without a music collection.

According to the 34 year old, he is recording his final album under TDE.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel Joy to have been part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” reads part of his communication

His departure from the record label comes two years after its former president and Lamar’s longtime collaborator, Dave Free, also left.

Some people believes the hip hop legend is edging closer to his retirement from music.

Yung Blue Jean retweeted, “yeah am not ready for that but he did say last TDE album. I don’t think he leaves TDE and goes somewhere else, retirement is very close.”

Kendrick is one of the most celebrated American rappers. He has many accolades in his music career.

Some of his honours include 13 Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, a Brit Award, 11 MTV Video Music Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and an Academy Award nomination.