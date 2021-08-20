FCB blesses Ndirande Health Centre

With Covid-19 showing no sign of vanishing, First Capital Bank has donated personal protective equipment to Ndirande health Centre.

Speaking during donation of the equipment at the health facility on Tuesday, FCB Branch Manager for Ndirande Kondwani Lunda said they believe in giving back to the community.

“As a bank of the people, we believe in giving back to the community hence the donation today. We noted the challenges the facility is facing in the fight against covid-19, so we decided to bail them out,” he said

The list of donated protective equipment includes hand sanitizers and gloves. The financial institution also donated mattresses, dust bins, and wheelbarrows. The items are worth K1 million.

The doctor in charge for the facility Veronica Ng`oma hailed the bank for the donation, which she said will help in the fight against the pandemic.

“Everything that we have received is going to help our community to achieve everything that we wanted to achieve in this period of the pandemic,” said Ng`oma

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 58, 465 according to statistics from the Ministry of Health.