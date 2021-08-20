FAM condemns unsporting behavior at Bullets-Silver match

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed concern over unsporting behavior displayed by supporters during a match between Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Silver Stadium on Wednesday.

According to a statement signed by FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda, the unsporting behaviors which included beating, bullying and intimidation of opponents and match officials and creation of hostile atmosphere at the stadium brought the game of football, name of sponsor and FAM into disrepute.

“We condemn the acts in strongest terms. FAM would like to assure the sponsors and other stakeholders that it has received relevant match reports and appropriate decisions and actions will be taken to protect and promote the image of football in Malawi.

“The Association would like to remind all football stakeholders that under Malawi Government COVID-19 measurers football is being played without fans. It is the responsibility of clubs to take all the necessary precautions to ensure their supporters do not turn up at match venues,” reads the statement.

Source: FAM