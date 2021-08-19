Man jailed 3 years for theft of motorcycle

The Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 20-year old man to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a motorcycle.

According to Ntchisi police public relations officer Sub Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the convict who pleaded guilty to the offence of theft contrary to section 278 of the penal code, has been identified as Collings Majuta.

Sub Inspector Kaponda said it is reported that Majuta stole the Motorcycle, San LG, red in colour on April 28, 2021 at Ng’ombe trading center in the district while the owner, Boniface Mbewe was attending to a funeral ceremony.

The court further head that, the stolen motorcycle valued at K85,000.00 was sold in Nkhotakota but police recovered it after launching investigations on the matter.

In mitigation, the convict asked the court for lineancy citing that he is the bread winner of his family while in her Submission, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Virginia Kachepa asked for a stiff punishment to deter other would be offenders.

Passing her sentence, First Grade Magistrate Doreen Kaluwa sentenced Majuta to 36 months imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict comes from Kwendakwina village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi district.