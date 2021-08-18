Mzuzu based man wins K5 million in Airtel Yabeba

A 35-year-old man based in Mzuzu has emerged as the K5 million winner in the Airtel Yabeba promotion.

Makhumbo Banda from Mchengautuba emerged as the winner today during the draw for the grand prize in the Yabeba promotion.

Banda, after being informed about the win through a phone call, said he was excited to win such an amount of money.

The Airtel customer who does piecework to earn money said he will use the money he has won to start a business.

Airtel Yabeba promotion started on May 13 and it ended on August 15. Over the weeks, 48 customers from 22 districts across the country won K1 million each. Thousands of customers also won various cash prizes.

Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the cash prizes the company has given out amount to K98 million.

She said Airtel is proud of how the prizes given out over the course of the draw have changed lives of the winners in form of school fees and capital for business.

She gave the example of one winner from Mulanje who went straight to buy food after winning the money and two students who said they will use the money to pay school fees.

Sande further said that the promotion has helped Airtel to engage with its customers.

“As Airtel, we continue to service customers and add more coverage so that more Malawians can be connected. We are always there to make sure that our customers are happy and we engage them,” said Sande.

Licensing Manager for National Lotteries Board Miriam Kumbuyo said the promotion was conducted in a free and fair manner and all people who won have been given their prizes.

“We have checked and we have not found any problem with the promotion,” said Kumbuyo.