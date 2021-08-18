Devotion: Be planted in the house of God

Psalm 92:13-14: Those that be planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bring forth fruit in old age; they shall be fat and flourishing.

To be planted means that the roots are fixed at one place. There is a difference between something that is placed and something that is planted. What is placed may be moved but what is planted is fixed and immovable. The desire of God is that we should be fixed in the house of God and that is in the body of Christ. Don’t allow anything to move you from the house of God. The time you spend with the Lord in prayer and fellowship matters a lot because that is what will determine whether you are planted or placed.

There are some seasonal Christians who pray in certain hard conditions of life. Once they are over with that particular condition, you will hardly see them. Then there is another group which abandons the house of God when trouble comes because they see every trouble as a God sent trouble on their lives, so they blame God for that. Another group is the one that is too busy for God. They are planted in their offices and business places and have no roots in the house of God.

One thing that is common in all the groups that are not planted in the house of God is that they don’t flourish as per Godly definition of Flourishing. They don’t bring forth fruit in old age; they never become Godly fat and flourishing.

They may make money, Yes but their lives can’t be desired. They live miserable lives and sometimes they don’t see the reason for living. They look happy outside but are full of sorrow inside. This is because there is no other place for flourishing rather than the house of God.

Psalm 84:10 “For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand. I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.”

Stay in His house; serve in the House of God in any capacity. David the President in the nation of Israel was a wealthy and busy person but His busy schedules never prohibited him from dwelling in the house of God.

Psalm 23:6 “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. “

Psalm 27:4 “One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to enquire in his temple.”

Confession

The House of God is my dwelling place and will always be found in His house. Nothing will separate me from Him because goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life as I dwell in the house of the LORD forever In Jesus Name.