UN saddened by death of person with albinism in Malawi

The United Nations in Malawi has expressed sadness over reports that remains of a 20-year-old man with albinism have been found near Blantyre.

The man, Ian Muhama from Mulanje, was reported missing by his relatives at the end of July. His body has been found with several of his body parts, such as his limbs, removed.

The UN has said in a statement posted on its website that it is engaging relevant authorities to better understand the circumstances surrounding investigations on this case.

“Once again, the UN calls on the Government to fully implement the National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism. Urgent action is required to ensure that persons with albinism are able to fully access their human rights and that this criminal practice is fully eliminated in Malawi,” the organization said in a statement signed by Development Coordination Officer, Programme Communications and Advocacy Phillip Pemba.

The UN noted in the statement that its resolution on Persons with Albinism, adopted unanimously by the UN General Assembly on 19 December 2017, refers to the need to address the root causes of discrimination and violence against persons with albinism through ongoing awareness-raising and social behaviour change campaigns.

In addition, the resolution says an effective justice system is required to hold perpetrators of these crimes accountable.