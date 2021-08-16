Zambia: Opposition candidate Hichilema wins presidential election

Opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema has been elected President of Zambia after defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu in the 12 August presidential election

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu declared Mr. Hichilema as duly Zambia ‘s President Elect in the early hours of today.

“I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia,” said Chulu,

Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND) got 2,810,777 votes while Lungu of the Patriotic Front emerged second with 1,814,201 votes, out of 7 million registered voters.

The votes are from 155 of 156 constituencies since results from one constituency were yet to be tallied.

Lungu, 64, who has ruled Zambia since 2015, on Saturday declared the elections as not “free and fair”, citing acts of violence in three out of ten provinces.

The president complained that Patriotic Front polling agents were brutalized and chased from polling stations, a situation that left the ruling party’s votes unprotected in the three provinces.

In response, Mr Hichilema’s United Party for National Development said the statement was the “desperate final act of an outgoing administration”.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima who is also leader of the UTM has congratulated Hichilema for the victory.

“We pray to God to bless the President Elect sumptuously with deep wisdom and compassion to lead Zambia to greatness.

“Our sincere aspirations are for the continued cordiality and warmth between the people of our nations,” said Chilima in a statement.