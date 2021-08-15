SADC Summit:  Motorists in Malawi told to pave way for convoys

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has urged motorists to pave way for convoys and to use alternative roads when accessing City Centre, Kanengo or Old Town in order to decongest the M1 stretch during the SADC summit.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has issued a statement as Malawi continues to receive delegates for 41st Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit which started on 9 August and will end on 19 August.

Kadadzera noted that police officers are tasked with escorting foreign dignitaries from the Airport to the venue.

“Thus, the M1 Road, from the Airport Turn-off at Lumbadzi passing Kanengo to the Interchange at Area 18, is busy most of the times.

“However, police siren vehicles are being used to warn motorists and other road users to pave way for convoys.

“To decongest the busy M1 stretch, residents are advised to use other alternative roads when accessing City Centre, Kanengo or Old Town,” said Kadadzera.

He also urged people to cooperate Police officers who are positioned in strategic places in Lilongwe City to enhance safety and security.

Among other duties, police officers are manning roadblocks and conducting stop-and-search operations to root out any criminal elements.

Kadadzera warned that any vehicle on the road without a number plate will be impounded.

He then assured Malawians and visiting dignitaries of peace, law and order during the entire period of the Summit.

Malawi expects about 400 delegates, including several presidents, to attend the summit in Lilongwe.