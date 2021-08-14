Silver Strikers suffer big blow in title race, Nomads edge Civil

Silver Strikers’ title push suffered a big blow after they were handed a 1-0 loss by relegation battlers Mighty Tigers at Mpira Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

At a time of the season when the Central Bankers needed to show their title credentials, the Lilongwe giants faltered against Tigers who are desperate for results to remain in the top flight football with less than five games to play before the end of the current season.

The Area 47 side needed a win to dislodge log leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who are in Tanzania for CECAFA games.

But they failed to take the advantage when they conceded in the second half through a Precious Chipungu strike which has seen Tigers climbing out of the relegation for the first time this season and with Chitipa United playing away to Ekwendeni Hammers on Sunday, this might be the result that the Kanjedza outfit needed in order to keep their surviving hopes alive.

The Bankers have now suffered back to back defeats following a 2-1 defeat to Bullets a fortnight ago.

The result perhaps shows that their eight-point lead over Bullets after the end of the first round was a flash in the pan and that the team is lacking championship mentality.

It was a missed opportunity to dislodge Bullets, who, despite not being involved in this week’s action, still lead the standings with 48 points from 22 games and with two games in hand, it will surely be tough for Dave Kabwe’s side to reclaim the top position.

Tigers not only did themselves a favor but also Bullets as the gap at the top remains two points with those two games in hand.

At Kamuzu Stadium, a strike in each half from Yamikani Chester and Vitumbiko Kumwenda inspired Be Forward Wanderers to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Civil Sporting Club.

The result means Wanderers are closing in on the second position and they are still very much into the title race with seven games left to play.

The win takes the Lali Lubani side to 41 points, five behind Silver Strikers with a game in hand to play. Wanderers now have the opportunity to reduce the gap to two points.

At Nankhaka Stadium, goals from Lloyd Njaliwa and Deus Mkutu were enough to hand Moyale Barracks a 2-1 victory over struggling Blue Eagles FC to keep their top four dreams alive.

Njaliwa scored in the opening minutes of the half before Micium Mhone’s equalizer to go at half time break level.

However, the Mzuzu based Soldiers were assured of all the three points when Mkutu scored in the 89th minute to pile more misery to the area 30 based side who are having a tough season despite sending head coach Gerald Phiri Snr to a forced leave.

The result takes Moyale Barracks to fifth position with 37 points from 23 games whilst Eagles are stuck on twelfth position with 27 points from 25 games.

But the Cops might find themselves in the relegation zone if Chitipa United collect maximum points over Ekwendeni Hammers on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

At Civo Stadium, MAFCO FC and Kamuzu Barracks played out to goalless draw.