Moyale beat Eagles at Nankhaka

Moyale Barracks collected three points over Blue Eagles with a 2-1 win at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Lloyd Nyaliwa put the ball in the net at 27 minutes before Mecium Mhone levelled the scores in the 35th minute.

In the second half, both sides missed some clear-cut chances as Eagle’s Gad Chirwa and Mecium Mhone failed to beat Oris Nkhazi on goal while Moyale’s Raphael Phiri and Gift Nyando also missed several chances as well.

Coach for Moyale then brought in Deus Nkuku who replaced Gift Nyando. Super substitute Nkutu scored in the 89th minute to give Moyale all three points.

Coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa said it was a tough game.

“Yes, we didn’t play well especially in the first half but we managed what we wanted by winning the game, we still have games to go but will try to win more games to finish the league somewhere. We are playing another game on Sunday we will make sure to play our lungs out to win the game as you are aware Tn Stars is another tough side especially at their backyard,” said Mwansa.

In his comment, Assistant coach for Blue Eagles Steven Mbulanje accepted defeat, saying Eagles carelessly gave away goals.

“Let me assure you that Blue Eagles cannot be relegated from the league to lower division, we will sit down with boys and will do better in the next games,” said Mbulanje.

Moyale have moved from position 7 to 5 with 37 points from 23 games so far played, while Blue Eagles are now on position 12 with 27 points from 25 games.

Moyale Barracks will windup central region tour by playing against TN stars at Kasungu stadium on Sunday.