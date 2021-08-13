Two vehicles collide in Lilongwe, killing five people

A two tonne pick-up with 19 people on board and a tipper collided last night along the Lilongwe-Salima road, leaving five people dead and six others seriously injured.

Kanengo Police spokesperson Esther Mkwanda, said the accident occurred at Chang’ombe Trading Centre along Lilongwe-Salima road.

According to, Mkwanda the five who are two women and three men were confirmed dead upon arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital while the injured persons are admitted to the same hospital.

Motor vehicles involved in the collision are Toyota 2 tonne pickup registration number NS 7126 and a Tipper registration number BLK 5587.

It is reported that the motor vehicle registration number NS 7126 Toyota 2 tonne pickup, with 19 people on board was coming from Kasungu upon arrival at Chang’ombe trading centre it collided head-on with motor vehicle registration number BLK 5587 Tipper driven by Patrick Kazembe.

Following the impact, the pickup was forced to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned.

Police were yet to verify the identities of the dead persons and those seriously injured.