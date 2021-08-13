Police, DRTSS sensitize motorcyclists on safety in Balaka

To ensure that road accidents which involve motorcyclists are minimized in Balaka and that the cyclists are complying to road traffic rules and regulations, Balaka Police conducted sensitization meeting with kabaza operators on Thursday.

Balaka Police Public Relations Sergeant Precious Makuta said the meeting was conducted in conjunction with officers from the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) from Zomba.

“The meeting was held following road accidents mainly involving the motorcyclists due to noncompliance to road traffic rules and regulations as well as robbery cases through which kabaza operators are being robbed of their motorcycles,” said Makuta.

During the meeting, the motorcyclists were told how to obtain registered card and driving license, how to register their motorcycles with road traffic department and also how they can ride on the road.

They were also informed about the reduction of driving licence fee and were encouraged to get the licence.

The use of crash helmets was another point discussed during the meeting and Kabaza operators were encouraged to put on helmets when riding for head protection during a road accident.

They were further advised to desist from carrying more than one pillion passenger.