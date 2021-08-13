Pastor commits suicide

A CCAP pastor identified as Reverend William Kangabakako Mumba has committed suicide, the Livingstonia Synod has confirmed.

The church leader was ministering at Kapirimtende CCAP congregation, under Mzuzu Presbytery in the Synod of Livingstonia.

His body has been found today in the Manse but it is believed that the pastor committed suicide a few days ago.

General Secretary of Livingstonia Synod, Reverend William Tembo has told the local media that more details on the issue will be given later.

He added that a team from Malawi Police Service, Health and Presbytery officials was expected to visit the scene this afternoon.

Late Mumba also previously worked as lecturer at Zomba Theological College and University of Livingstonia.