Malawi ready to host 2022 Games, says African Union Sports Council

African Union Sports Council Region 5 says its assessment has shown that Malawi is ready to host the 2022 Youth Games.

Chief Executive Officer for African Union Sports Council Region 5 Stanley Mutoya told journalists in Lilongwe on Wednesday at a press briefing that the main reason for the assessment was to ensure that African hosting countries have what it takes to host games.

Mutoya who is from Botswana said countries have failed to host games for some time now due to Covid-19 pandemic but this time around they will make sure that the host countries should have plan B for the coming activities.

He noted that Covid-19 has taught them that there are unforeseen circumstances that needed to be addressed by the host country to ensure that they have done as much as they can to guarantee the success of the games.

He added that they are also making sure that the hosting countries have all it takes to host games which includes capacity, support and quality of services among others.

“We are here to support Malawi for the coming sport games they will be hosting in December 2022. We want to see if Malawi is ready, there are a number of steps that Malawi as a host country needs to consider such as committee, staff and game master planner.

“We had a meeting with President Lazarus Chakwera to discuss some of the challenges we have noted, we have gone around to see if Malawi can accommodate sports activities such as Boxing, Athletics, Football, Netball, Swimming and Volleyball,” he said.

The council visited Bingu National Stadium, Silver Stadium and Civo Stadium, Nankhaka Ground, Kamuzu Institute for Sports, African Bible College and the indoor sports complex which is under construction.