Devotion: Refuse to Quit

Proverbs 24:10 “If you faint in the day of adversity, your strength is small.”

The Word translated Faint is the Hebrew Word râphâh and it also means to drop down, quit or to fail. So, you need not allow to fail, quit, abandon anything even if you meet challenges along the way. Acknowledge the Holy Spirit is our strength (Acts 1:8) taking us from one level of glory to another level.

The opening scripture says even on the day of adversity which is the day of challenges, you should never quit or fail. Never quit or abandon whatever God wants you to do. This is because Quitting is not among options on our God given tasks. Jonah wanted to quit by refusing to go to Niniveh, Moses wanted to Quit his leadership role be because of difficult people he was leading. Peter wanted to go back to fishing. But all of them later refused to quit and they accomplished their God given assignments.

Even if the whole world rises against you, keep on moving. Even if they don’t want to associate with you, keep on moving.

Proverbs 24: 16 ”for though a righteous man falls seven times, he rises again, but the wicked are brought down by calamity.”

The righteous man (Any child of God is righteous 2 Corinthians 5:21) has enough power to rise even if he falls seven times. As long as you rise up when you fall, you are still in the winning. You may fall once or several times but refuse to be defeated. Refuse to fail and refuse to remain on the ground.

Micah 7:8 “Do not rejoice against me, my enemy. When I fall, I will arise.”

Confession

I am a righteous person and I refuse to fail. My strength is of the Holy Spirit and therefore I cannot fail in life. I refuse to quit and I am winning now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen