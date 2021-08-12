Police deny assaulting activist Namiwa

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has refuted social media reports which are indicating that CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has been heavily assaulted by police while in custody.

Namiwa was arrested on Wednesday in the capital Lilongwe for leading Malawians into vigils at the parliament building where he wanted authorities to clarify how a loan bill was smuggled into Parliament.

It is reported that the Lilongwe City Council never gave him a consent to hold the vigils hence his arrest.

Following the development, there have been reports that the activist is struggling for his life after being heavily assaulted by the police.

However, the Malawi Police Service through its national public relations officer James Kadadzera has denied the reports claiming Namiwa has not been assaulted.

Kadadzera added that the activist is in good health and he has since warned the general public that anyone caught spreading fake news will face the law.

“Namiwa is still in police custody and in good health contrary to some social media reports that his life was in danger. We are warning Malawians to refrain from the tendency of circulating fake news,” said Kadadzera.

In a related development, one of the country’s vocal politicians Grezelda Jeffrey who is also DPP’s secretary has refuted social media reports that she is demanding the immediate release of Namiwa.

This follows a Facebook post authored by an account called Jefu wa Jefu which is making rounds on social media.

However, in an interview with this reporter, Jeffrey has denied the reports claiming she does not have any Facebook account.

“That is not true, I have not made such a demand. In fact, I don’t have any Facebook account. I have been reporting such issues to police but nothing is being done. How could Namiwa be linking to me? No, that’s fake news please,” said Jeffrey.