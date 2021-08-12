Grace Malera appointed as Ombudsman

Lawyer and human rights protector Grace Malera is Malawi’s new Ombudsman.

Malera’s appointment comes after interviews held by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament over the past two days where Malera scored 22.6 out of 25.

The new Ombudsman previously worked as executive director of ActionAid, Malawi Project Director at EngenderHealth and Team Leader of Tithetse Nkhanza.

On Twitter, she describes herself as human rights protector, gender and development practitioner, lawyer, socio-legal researcher and feminist.

Malera replaces Martha Chizuma who is now the director-general Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The office of the Ombudsman is a public institution with the powers to investigate any and all cases where it is alleged that a person has suffered injustice and it does not appear that there is any remedy reasonably available by way of proceedings in a court or by way of appeal from a court or where there is no other practicable remedy.